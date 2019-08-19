Swans eat Tigers, Magpies swoop Bombers to make grand final

FLYING HIGH: The Lismore Swans played the upset of the season when they won a nail-biting match against the Tweed Coast Tigers at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

FLYING HIGH: The Lismore Swans played the upset of the season when they won a nail-biting match against the Tweed Coast Tigers at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville. Adrian Etherson

NORTHERN RIVERS FINALS 2019

GAME REVIEWS

Saturday August 17, 2:20pm

BYRON BAY - BYRON BAY SPORTS COMPLEX (Qualifying Semi Final)

Byron Bay Magpies Vs Ballina Bombers

Byron Bay have moved one step closer to the 2019 premiership after overcoming a gallant Ballina in Saturday's Qualifying Semi Final at the Byron Bay Sports Complex.

The Magpies, however, didn't have things all their way, as the Bombers trailed the three-time premiership champions by a solitary goal at quarter time.

Byron flexed their muscle in a dominant third quarter, booting 5 goals to the Ballina's one and in doing so put the game to bed as they entered the final change with an unsalable 50-point lead.

To Ballina's credit, they dug deep in the last quarter piling on 5 unanswered goals to reduce the final margin to a respectable 22 points, Byron 13.14.(92) to Ballina 11.4.(70).

2018 Premiership hero Bill Barry continued his good form against the Bombers with 4 majors while Jordan Bourke chimed in with 3 of his own. For Ballina, Harry Goodman was fantastic in his return game with a game high 6 goals.

Saturday August 17, 2:20pm

TWEED COAST - SEABREEZE OVAL (Elimination Semi Final)

Tweed Coast Tigers vs Lismore Swans

In the upset of the season the Lismore Swans have stunned Tweed Coast in front of the Tigers home crowd at Seabreeze Oval. The Swans triumphed in a nail biter 11.12.(78) to 10.15. (75).

Remarkably, this was Lismore's first win of the season and they now progress into next week's Preliminary Final against Ballina with momentum on their side.

Photos View Photo Gallery

In what was a genuine arm wrestle all day, Tweed had the better of the opening term and went into the first break with an 11-point lead.

Lismore responded in the second and third quarters and come the final beak held a slender five-point advantage.

In arguably the best quarter of football seen this season, the Tigers hit the scoreboard first, booting the opening 2 goals of the final term. But the Swans weren't about to lie down without a fight, as they responded with the next 2 goals of the match and in doing so restored their five-point three quarter time lead.

When Tweeds Thomas Arnold kicked truly with 5 minutes remaining the Tiger army breathed a sigh of relief as the Tigers had hit the front by 4 points. And as the clock counted down to the final siren, Tweed looked set to scrape into next week's Preliminary Final. Enter Lismore's Owen Patterson.

With only 20 seconds remaining in the game Patterson kicked truly to silence the Tigers home crowd. The Swans had taken the lead by 3 points. This would be the final margin in the game with the win being one of the best in Lismore's history.