Swans dynamic duo already kicking goals

DYNAMIC DUO: Lismore Swans AFL Club seniors men's coach Joey Mitchell (red cap) said he and new captain Eoghan McNutt (in black) have formed a formidable partnership combining strategy, planning, skills and passion to ensure their players become the best possible team they can become in 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

A COACH and team captain are the backbone of any footy team and it is essential there’s mutual respect.

Between them they have to have the communication and intelligence to combine the duties of leader, strategist, motivator, psychologist and educator.

For Lismore Swans AFL coach Joey Mitchell and newly crowned captain Eoghan McNutt, the partnership between the straight-talking coach and passionate footy player seems to be working well.

On Saturday the pair saw initial results of their joint approach when the Swans played their first practice match of the season against Brisbane team Ormeau Bulldogs.

“We rolled out some different strategies which we had planned and identified,” he said.

“It was good seeing how we set up plays and we had a really good interchange with nine players.”

“Another new Irish player, a ruckman who has played hurling and Gaelic footballer, Shane Sweeney took the ground like he’d been playing Aussie rules forever.”

Mitchell said McNutt played in full forward and rose to lead the team extremely well.

Although the final score showed the Swans going down 6.5.41 to the Bulldogs 10.4.64, it did not reflect the quality of the Lismore players, he said.

Mitchell said that while McNutt had big shoes to fill after previous captain Shawn King’s six years in the job.

But he's confident McNutt will fill them with integrity.

“We set up the expectations first and we then work backwards,” Mitchell said.

“At the end of the day we have to be on the game plan and think the same with the team foremost at the front of our minds.

”All the players respect McNutt because he rolls up his sleeves and talks from the heart.”

McNutt said he and Mitchell were building a solid bond.

“We have a friendship and a good working relationship and bounce off each other,” McNutt said.

“This showed during our first game of the season against Ormeau’s senior side, many of our players were reserves with less than five games under their belts.

“It was a good opportunity to see players in different positions and work through various plays we had been trying out in training.”