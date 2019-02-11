Swans co-captain calls for red and white crowd at Lismore

CALLING RED & WHITE: Sydney Swans co-captain Luke Parker said he hopes for a packed red and white crowd at Oakes oval when they play the Gold Coast Suns in Lismore,

CALLING RED & WHITE: Sydney Swans co-captain Luke Parker said he hopes for a packed red and white crowd at Oakes oval when they play the Gold Coast Suns in Lismore, Michael Klein

THE Sydney Swans are pumped up and looking forward to their first match in Lismore next month when they take on the Gold Coast Suns.

On Monday Swans co-captain Luke Parker said the team is raring to go head of the inaugural match at the refurbished Oakes Oval.

The 26-year-old midfielder said they team can't wait for the historic game 600 km south of their home ground.

"We're really excited to head up to Lismore to take on the Suns in the JLT Community Series,” Parker said.

"The game will not only be a great opportunity to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming season but also a great chance to see our supporters from Lismore and surrounds.”

Parker said the team is looking forward to showing fans what they can look forward to when the 2019 Premiership Season commences in March.

"We're really looking forward to getting away together as a group,” he said.

"And hopefully playing in front of a packed red and white crowd.”