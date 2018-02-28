Swans band together for research

Swans with bands around their legs, sighted around the Northern Rivers, were tagged as part of the Australian Bird & Bat Banding Scheme

HAVE you noticed a pair of swans with bands around their legs?

WIRES said banding of these graceful birds is done as part of the Australian Bird and Bat Banding Scheme (ABBBS).

The Australian Government under the auspices of the Australian Bird and Bat Banding Scheme (ABBBS) manages the collation of information on threatened and migratory bird and bat species. The information provided spans from 1953 to the present, and contains more than two million records.

Information recorded by ABBBS is valuable in helping understand and protect bird and bat species, many of which are protected under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

Two black swans were sighted at Lennox Head beach and WIRES sent volunteer rescuers to check on their welfare. It was determined that both were in good health. A photo was taken and the tag numbers reported to the ABBBS.

The swans had been observed previously at that location, and the following day they were sighted 40km south at Evans Head. Both had originally been banded at Pacific Pines in Queensland on December 3, 2017 and January 7, 2018.

Black Swans are found in wetlands and river estuaries, bays and lakes across much of Australia. They feed on algae and weeds and only occasionally graze on land, since they are clumsy walkers. Swans pair for life and raise one batch of chicks a year. Hopefully this happy pair will go on to raise many more of these spectacular birds.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.