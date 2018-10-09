Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOUNG SWANNETTE: Talarra Berry, 17, pumped up for the game at the newly refurbished Oakes Oval, home to the Lismore Swans Football Club.
YOUNG SWANNETTE: Talarra Berry, 17, pumped up for the game at the newly refurbished Oakes Oval, home to the Lismore Swans Football Club. Jennifer Crawley
News

AFL players love new home thanks to $3 million upgrade

Jennifer.Crawley
by Jennifer.Crawley
9th Jul 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WINNERS were grinners when the Swannettes ran out winners on the newly upgraded Oakes Oval on Saturday.

The women's team defeated Tweed Tigers 9 7 61 to 1 4 10. The Swans reserves and men's teams were not so lucky going down to their northern opponents.

All three games attracted a crowd which seemed to enjoy the AFL played out on an expanded piece of turf rivalling that of the MCG, thanks to the $3 million upgrade to Oakes.

The Lismore Swans Australian Football club women's team sang as they celebrated their victory in spacious new change rooms which are part of the upgrade to the home ground of the club.

The upgrade, finished in record time, includes an extension to the grandstand roof, an expanded playing area which makes it suitable for AFL games, new change rooms and visitor amenities and a new electronic LED scoreboard.

Swannettes coach Carl Marrison said the club had finally got a home after the flood. "We lost everything when the flood waters decimated Mortimer Oval,'' he said.

"It wasn't nice for families with only one or two toilets. We've got more families coming now with a new cafe and a better scoreboard.

"It means a lot to the club because we are feeling more like a club."

Mr Marrison said a lot of people had worked behind the scenes to help the club settled into the new ground.

afl football lismore australian football club oakes oval swannettes swans
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Forecaster predicts 'more than a general storm' for region

    Forecaster predicts 'more than a general storm' for region

    Weather "THIS cell may contain large hail and damaging winds but will also be very very lightning active with mainly cloud to ground bolts.”

    • 9th Oct 2018 5:02 PM
    'No excuse': Woman bit and spat at cop outside Lismore pub

    premium_icon 'No excuse': Woman bit and spat at cop outside Lismore pub

    Crime She flew into a rage after being barred from a popular pub

    Win passes to Wet 'n' Wild, Ballina pools, waterslide

    Win passes to Wet 'n' Wild, Ballina pools, waterslide

    News Answering a few quick questions could give you a summer of fun

    Fake moustache used in fuel theft

    Fake moustache used in fuel theft

    Crime A man donned a disguise before allegedly attempting to steal petrol

    Local Partners