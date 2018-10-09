AFL players love new home thanks to $3 million upgrade

YOUNG SWANNETTE: Talarra Berry, 17, pumped up for the game at the newly refurbished Oakes Oval, home to the Lismore Swans Football Club.

WINNERS were grinners when the Swannettes ran out winners on the newly upgraded Oakes Oval on Saturday.

The women's team defeated Tweed Tigers 9 7 61 to 1 4 10. The Swans reserves and men's teams were not so lucky going down to their northern opponents.

All three games attracted a crowd which seemed to enjoy the AFL played out on an expanded piece of turf rivalling that of the MCG, thanks to the $3 million upgrade to Oakes.

The Lismore Swans Australian Football club women's team sang as they celebrated their victory in spacious new change rooms which are part of the upgrade to the home ground of the club.

The upgrade, finished in record time, includes an extension to the grandstand roof, an expanded playing area which makes it suitable for AFL games, new change rooms and visitor amenities and a new electronic LED scoreboard.

Swannettes coach Carl Marrison said the club had finally got a home after the flood. "We lost everything when the flood waters decimated Mortimer Oval,'' he said.

"It wasn't nice for families with only one or two toilets. We've got more families coming now with a new cafe and a better scoreboard.

"It means a lot to the club because we are feeling more like a club."

Mr Marrison said a lot of people had worked behind the scenes to help the club settled into the new ground.