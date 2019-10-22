Swanky new gym coming Lennox Head

WEIGHTING: Personal Trainer David Westaway, owner and operator of Surfit Lennox Head plans to open another gym, due to the demand for fitness outlets in the area.

WEIGHTING: Personal Trainer David Westaway, owner and operator of Surfit Lennox Head plans to open another gym, due to the demand for fitness outlets in the area. contributed

LENNOX Head's new $35 million shopping and dining precinct Epiq Marketplace will welcome a state-of-the-art gym as one of the latest tenants quickly filling up the development.

Personal trainer and owner of Surfit Lennox Head for the past five years, David Westaway, plans to open a second and larger gym in Epiq Marketplace to meet the growing demand for high-quality fitness facilities in the area.

"Epiq Marketplace is going to be a hub for locals, and with the growing Epiq Lennox Head residential community and more people moving to the area, it was a no-brainer to open a second facility," he said.

"I've lived in the area for 12 years and have seen many changes to the town in that time.

"Our current gym is beginning to overflow as more people embrace a healthier and active lifestyle.

"The new Surfit will be at least twice the size of the original space, with brand-new equipment, a dedicated yoga and pilates studio and a range of exciting classes for all fitness types.

"Epiq Marketplace is the perfect location for our new gym, being both highly accessible and convenient for the local community."

In addition to noting that Epiq Marketplace will being a great addition to Lennox Head, Clarence Managing Director Peter Fahey said: "The new roundabout to connect Hutley Drive to the Coast Road will be commencing soon".

"This key piece of infrastructure will be a major 'boon' to the local community and opens up access to the Meadows, Epiq, the Pines and the mooted Henderson Farm development.

"It will provide quick and easy access for residents and customers of the shopping centre, patrons of the sports and community facilities and users of the new Epiq childcare centre."

Epiq Marketplace will be the centrepiece of Westlawn Property Trust's masterplanned Epiq Lennox Head community, which will ultimately be home to more than 1500 residents.

Epiq Marketplace will feature 5500sqm of retail floorspace, with Woolworths entering in to an agreement for a 15-year lease as anchor tenant, with a 3362sqm full-line supermarket - a first for Lennox Head.

The Clarence Property development is expected to open next year.

There are limited tenancies remaining in the centre, which will be located on the corner of Hutley Drive and Snapper Drive, Lennox Head.