Swallow set to soar at Byron Bay

MAJOR COUP: Former North Melbourne captain Andrew Swallow is playing local Aussie Rules with Byron Bay this year.

MAJOR COUP: Former North Melbourne captain Andrew Swallow is playing local Aussie Rules with Byron Bay this year. JULIAN SMITH

FORMER North Melbourne AFL captain Andrew Swallow is expected to play his first home game for the Byron Bay Magpies Aussie Rules team in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old played 224 games for the Kangaroos between 2006-2017, captaining the team for five years.

He moved to Byron Bay when he retired and had a stint with Queensland team Aspley in the North East Australian Football League last year.

Swallow is currently on the coaching staff at the Gold Coast Suns AFL team and has already played one game for Byron Bay in an away win against Lismore Swans at Oakes Oval.

"He moved to Byron Bay about 18 months ago and he came down for a bit of a run around,” Byron Bay Magpies club president Joseph Ryan said.

"It turned out he had kids around the same age as some of the guys in the club and that sparked a few friendships from there.

"He's a really nice guy and it's been great for the club to have him around.

"It's beneficial for the competition and hopefully it brings some crowds to the games.”

The Suns playing on Saturday means he will miss the home game against Tweed Tigers this weekend.

Byron Bay has consecutive home games against Ballina and Lismore to follow and he will most likely play at least one of them.

"He is pretty tied up in his coaching role with the Suns but he said he'll play as long as it doesn't clash with his commitments on the Gold Coast,” Ryan said.

"He has run some sessions here, he knows his footy and we've been able to take a lot out of it.

"Even in the game he played he was helping one of the young guys from Lismore with where to stand and what to do.”

Byron Bay will also welcome back former Brisbane Lions player Jordon Bourke from a knee injury in the next few weeks.

The Magpies still have the likes of Bill Barry in the team while Brett Porter is coaching this year as they aim for a fourth straight premiership.

They play at the Byron Sports Complex on Saturday at 2.20pm.