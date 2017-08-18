25°
Sustaining Byron's tourism industry

Samantha Poate
| 18th Aug 2017 9:47 AM
Main Beach Byron Bay

ELEMENTS of Byron Bay will be hosting the fourth Annual Tourism Symposium today to discuss the sustainability of visitor economy in the region.

The symposium will bring together tourism and business operations from the region for keynote speeches and workshops.　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

To open the event at 9am, three presentations will be given by industry leaders; Stephen Mahoney (General Manager Regional NSW, Destination NSW), Anthony Laver (General Manager Marketing, Destination NSW), former Queenstown Mayor Vanessa van Uden and Liz Price (General Manager, Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism, to discuss projections, updates and strategies to secure regional tourism in the Bay.

In addition, attendees will have the chance to participate in four workshops. They will be facilitated and debated by local businesses, operators and tourism experts.

The workshop topics will include:

  • Sustainability of the events visitor economy
  • Defining brand 'Byron'
  • Hero's of regional tourism
  • How will Byron tackle quality vs quantity

The event will close with a networking function at 4:15pm, where attendees, speakers and industry leaders can mingle.

 

Tourism symposium hosted at Elements Byron Bay August 18.
