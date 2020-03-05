Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for final engagements

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund awards in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

With the countdown to March 31 well under way, exiting senior royals Harry and Meghan are about to embark on a flurry of final engagements this weekend.

While their last official public appearance in the UK will be Monday's Commonwealth Day services, three weeks before they head back to Canada, this Friday will see the pair attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at London's Mansion House.

The couple will help celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women at annual awards, now in their fourth year.

Upon arrival, the Sussexes will attend a pre-ceremony reception where they will meet the nominees, endeavour participants and key supporters of the fund.

They will then attend the awards ceremony, where they will each present an award, and Harry will give a short speech.

The evening followed a similar format in February last year, when Meghan was pregnant with baby Archie, born a few months later on May 6.

Harry and Meghan were just three months away from Archie’s birth when they attended the ceremony last year. Picture: Getty Images

The awards night will be the first of three joint engagements the couple will undertake together before closing their Buckingham Palace office on April 1 ahead of their new life in Canada.

Last year at the awards ceremony, a heavily pregnant Meghan presented the Celebrating Excellence Award to Nathan Forster, a former soldier of the Army's Parachute Regiment.

In 2018, the then-engaged couple attended the awards with Meghan donning a similar monochrome outfit. Picture: Getty Images

The Friday night ceremony marks the beginning of a packed weekend for the couple.

The very next day, Harry will attend the official opening of the Silverstone UK Experience Museum.

Next, it'll be Mountbatten Music Festival, which the pair will attend together on Saturday March 7th.

On Sunday, Meghan will make a solo public appearance for International Women's Day, and the couple will round out their week of appearances with the Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

Other members of the royal family who are expected to attend the Services include Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton following their royal tour of Ireland.

It will be the first time the four will been seen together publicly after Harry and Meghan announced they were "stepping down", amid reports the "feud" between Harry and Will ended during January's Sandringham Summit.

While Harry is expected to attend the London Marathon in April in his capacity as patron, and the couple will attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May, this weekend's events will be their last official standing duties.