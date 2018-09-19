Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
News

BREAKING: 'Suspicious package' found at Rio Tinto Yarwun

Hannah Sbeghen
by
19th Sep 2018 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:37 PM

UPDATED 2PM: A SAMPLE of the unknown white substance has been take for analysis. 

Fire crews and police remain on scene.

 

EARLIER 1PM: A "SUSPICIOUS" package containing an unidentified white powder has been found at Rio Tinto Yarwun this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and Queensland Police are on the scene.

Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe

Emergency service crews are isolating the area where the package was found.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the site reported a "suspicious package" around 12.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service are also on scene on standby. 

Rio Tinto has been contacted for comment.

Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
editors picks gladstone rio tinto yarwun
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: People evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital

    BREAKING: People evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital

    News A NUMBER of people have been evacuated from the building this afternoon.

    • 19th Sep 2018 1:50 PM
    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    News Car is being mechanically examined as police wait on test results

    Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    premium_icon Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    Crime An application was lodged to place one of the accused in custody

    Local Partners