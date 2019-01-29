Menu
A suspicious package has been found at the NSW premier’s office in Sydney’s CBD. Source: Channel 10
Politics

Suspicious package at Premier’s office

by AAP
29th Jan 2019 12:18 PM

A suspicious package has been found at the NSW premier's office in Sydney's CBD.

NSW Police on Tuesday morning said they were responding to reports of a suspicious package at an office in Martin Place.

AAP understands the office belongs to Premier Gladys Berejiklian. NSW Fire and Rescue say they have seven crews on the scene to deal with a suspicious "substance", including two hazmat crews wearing protective suits.

According to Nine News, the substance appears to be a white powder.

The fire service will test the toxicity of the substance and make it safe before handing it to police.

