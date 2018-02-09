BE VIGILANT: 'Suspicious' man in white van approached child

Police and schools are reinforcing the stranger danger message after a man in white van has approached a young girl twice in a week.

CALLS for vigilance have been made by schools and police after a tattooed man in a white van has reportedly approached school-age children in Lismore.

Police have described the man as Caucasian, in his 30s, clean shaven with tattoos on his arms. He was seen driving an older model white van with a snake or eagle sticker as well as black and white number plates.

A concerned mother called police on Friday, February 2 after her daughter told her a man said "hello" from his white van at a bus stop on Cynthia Wilson Dr, Goonellabah about 9am.

On Monday, police said the same parent called again after her daughter saw the same man drive past slowly and stared at her on Westview Dr, Goonellabah.

Lismore Public School issued a statement on its Facebook page that afternoon warning of "a white van slowing down near school students in the Lismore area that could be suspicious".

"Please be vigilant at this time and if anyone is seen acting suspiciously please record the registration plates and report to police," the school wrote.

Inspector David Vandergriend urged parents and school students to be vigilant and enhance their stranger danger awareness around school precincts.

"Be aware of suspicious vehicles and behaviour in the area especially between school pick up times," Insp Vandergriend said.

He encouraged students to walk in groups to and from the bus stop and avoid talking to strangers.

Richmond Local Area Command's crime management unit work closely with schools and other agencies about stranger danger and youth crime.

Crime coordinator, Sergeant Claude Toscan said schools have made appointments with the command's school liaison officer in the past week about running in-school stranger danger programs.

Sgt Toscan said the unit's school and youth liaison officers run a host of programs throughout the year and provide advice to high and primary schools on various youth-related issues.

To seek advice or to report a child approach, call Lismore police station 6626 0599.