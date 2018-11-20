Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have closed a Brisbane street after a suspicious item was located. Picture: AAP/File
Police have closed a Brisbane street after a suspicious item was located. Picture: AAP/File
Crime

Cutlery set shuts down Brisbane CBD

by Chris Clarke
20th Nov 2018 1:19 PM

BOMB squad officers have given the all-clear after the discovery of a "suspicious item" in Brisbane CBD that shut down streets and had nearby workers in lockdown.

The item has been deemed "not an explosive device" by police after reports emerged that it was a plastic pipe containing a knife, fork and spoon that raised the alarm.

Police would not confirm exactly what the items were, however.

Ann St was closed from Edward St to Roma St about 10.30am, alongside Edward St from Wickham Tce.

All streets have since reopened but residual delays are expected.

In a separate traffic incident, a multi-vehicle crash on Wickham St has caused delays in Fortitude Valley.

The crash happened in outbound lanes and the street has since been closed after Gipps St.

brisbane cbd editors picks shut down

Top Stories

    Govt launches review of bottled water industry

    Govt launches review of bottled water industry

    Politics THE NSW Government has launched the independent review to ensure the community has the hard facts about the controversial extraction industry

    Hogan demands Royal Commission into supermarkets, petrol

    Hogan demands Royal Commission into supermarkets, petrol

    Politics Alleged price gouging a "huge impost" on country people

    Snow is set to fall ... just not here ... it's gonna be hot

    premium_icon Snow is set to fall ... just not here ... it's gonna be hot

    Weather But there are storms and a cold front on the horizon

    Local Partners