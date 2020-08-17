Suspicious house fire under investigation, occupants missing

POLICE officers were on guard at the scene of a suspicious house fire overnight in order to ensure any evidence remained undisturbed after it was confirmed two people were missing.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend confirmed a residence on Smiths Creek Rd, Kyogle, was currently under police guard.

“Police were on scene last night to preserve the integrity of the evidence for examination today by dectectives as we are still accounting for a couple of occupants,” he said.

“On Sunday police established a crime scene at the property around 7pm.”

Inspector Vandergriend said police were informed of a fire at the single-level timber property at 5.47pm on Sunday.

He said the Rural Fire Service also attended.

“Our detectives will be there today, but we are still in the early stages of the investigation,” Insp Vandergriend said.

“If anyone has any information they can contact our detectives on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.”