Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a house fire on Arthur St, North Lismore.
Police are investigating a house fire on Arthur St, North Lismore. Aisling Brennan
News

'Suspicious' fire at Lismore business prompts investigation

Alison Paterson
by
1st Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE which roared through a Lismore business this morning has been deemed "suspicious.”

It is understood the Richmond Police District sent a crime scene investigation team to the Arthur St property this morning.

Fire & Rescue Lismore Station Officer Fraser Hindry said they were alerted to the incident around dawn by a neighbour who called after they had heard some "bangs”.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"About 5.15am we were called to house in Arthur St, Lismore, behind Richmond River High School,” he said.

"When we got there the two-level building had a working fire on the ground floor with smoke going up to the second level, so crews wearing breathing apparatus entered to find the source of the fire.”

He said because of the construction of the building fire-fighters initiated asbestos containment procedures.

There were no people inside the property at the time of the fire.

Mr Hindry said it appeared the lower level contained sorghum and grains while the first floor comprised office space.

"After isolating the power to the property, firefighters used power saw to cut open the ground floor roller door,” he said.

"We had units from Lismore and Goonellabah as well as the Hazmat crew, so 14 fire-fighters comprising full-time and retained attended.

"The fire was extinguished pretty rapidly, however the damage to the premises is extensive due to smoke and heat damage.

"It took about an hour and half before the incident was handed over to police who were the arrival of the crime scene investigation team.”

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloak confirmed a crime had been established.

"The full circumstances of this fire are currently being established,” he said.

"Forensic police and detectives are attending the scene and we encourage people who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.”

fire firefighters fire & rescue nsw hazmat police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Ballina Fair unveils major redevelopment

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ballina Fair unveils major redevelopment

    Business THE major redevelopment of the southern section of the shopping centre has been completed. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE.

    Syringe used in terrifying chemist robbery

    premium_icon Syringe used in terrifying chemist robbery

    News Employee threatened by man demanding methadone

    Five men plead guilty to servo robbery charges

    premium_icon Five men plead guilty to servo robbery charges

    Crime Proceeds of the crime were spent on alcohol and gambling

    Beginning of a new era for Byron at Byron following sale

    premium_icon Beginning of a new era for Byron at Byron following sale

    News New owners commit to sustainability and local suppliers.