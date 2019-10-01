'Suspicious' fire at Lismore business prompts investigation

A FIRE which roared through a Lismore business this morning has been deemed "suspicious.”

It is understood the Richmond Police District sent a crime scene investigation team to the Arthur St property this morning.

Fire & Rescue Lismore Station Officer Fraser Hindry said they were alerted to the incident around dawn by a neighbour who called after they had heard some "bangs”.

"About 5.15am we were called to house in Arthur St, Lismore, behind Richmond River High School,” he said.

"When we got there the two-level building had a working fire on the ground floor with smoke going up to the second level, so crews wearing breathing apparatus entered to find the source of the fire.”

He said because of the construction of the building fire-fighters initiated asbestos containment procedures.

There were no people inside the property at the time of the fire.

Mr Hindry said it appeared the lower level contained sorghum and grains while the first floor comprised office space.

"After isolating the power to the property, firefighters used power saw to cut open the ground floor roller door,” he said.

"We had units from Lismore and Goonellabah as well as the Hazmat crew, so 14 fire-fighters comprising full-time and retained attended.

"The fire was extinguished pretty rapidly, however the damage to the premises is extensive due to smoke and heat damage.

"It took about an hour and half before the incident was handed over to police who were the arrival of the crime scene investigation team.”

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloak confirmed a crime had been established.

"The full circumstances of this fire are currently being established,” he said.

"Forensic police and detectives are attending the scene and we encourage people who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.”