Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Suspicious car fires overnight

CAR FIRE: Members of the Casino Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade attended a motor vehicle fire at 11.07pm on February 17.
CAR FIRE: Members of the Casino Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade attended a motor vehicle fire at 11.07pm on February 17. Mick Stain
Alison Paterson
by

ARSON could be behind two car fires which saw volunteer firefighters attend separate incidents overnight.

At 11.07pm on Saturday, members of the Casino Rural Fire Service were call out to attend a car fire on Whittons Rd, which runs between Spring Grove and Naughton Gap roads north of the town.

A police spokesman said the vehicle had been stolen from a Casino residence after 7.30pm on Saturday.

He said police on patrol came cross the vehicle which was fully alight at 10.55pm and called for RFS assistance.

Firefighters were on scene around 11.20am according to RFS operations officer Daniel Ainsworth.

Mr Ainsworth said vehicle fire also started a small grass fire and both were soon extinguished by the efficient crew using the brigade tanker

"Police attended due to suspicious nature of the incident," he said.

"The Blue Knob RFS attended at 2.09am today another car fire at Williams Rd, Lillian Rock which is north-west of Lismore, which members soon extinguished and police were informed."

Topics:  arson blue knob rfa casino rfs northernrivers crime norther rivers car fire rurual fire service

Lismore Northern Star
Birthday woman punched in face in senseless attack

Birthday woman punched in face in senseless attack

SENSELESS attack by men on a woman as she walks along a main Byron Bay street on her way to celebrate her birthday.

Ute and truck smash on highway

CRASH RESCUE: At 2am on Sunday the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called out to a crash involving a ute colliding with a truck on the Pacific motorway near Brunswick Heads.

Pacific Highway blocked after ute and truck smash

Ferry return to service delayed

No Caption

Service will not resume as expected

Cancer fighter back to smash Samson Challenge

TOUGH CUSTOMER: Having not long finished chemotherapy, Janelle Ware is now gearing up for the Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge next month.

"This year is the comeback."

Local Partners