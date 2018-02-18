Suspicious car fires overnight

CAR FIRE: Members of the Casino Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade attended a motor vehicle fire at 11.07pm on February 17.

CAR FIRE: Members of the Casino Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade attended a motor vehicle fire at 11.07pm on February 17. Mick Stain

ARSON could be behind two car fires which saw volunteer firefighters attend separate incidents overnight.

At 11.07pm on Saturday, members of the Casino Rural Fire Service were call out to attend a car fire on Whittons Rd, which runs between Spring Grove and Naughton Gap roads north of the town.

A police spokesman said the vehicle had been stolen from a Casino residence after 7.30pm on Saturday.

He said police on patrol came cross the vehicle which was fully alight at 10.55pm and called for RFS assistance.

Firefighters were on scene around 11.20am according to RFS operations officer Daniel Ainsworth.

Mr Ainsworth said vehicle fire also started a small grass fire and both were soon extinguished by the efficient crew using the brigade tanker

"Police attended due to suspicious nature of the incident," he said.

"The Blue Knob RFS attended at 2.09am today another car fire at Williams Rd, Lillian Rock which is north-west of Lismore, which members soon extinguished and police were informed."