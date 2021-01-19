Menu
Firefighters called to a house blaze have made the shocking discovery of a body inside. The Homicide Squad is now investigating.
Crime

Body found in house fire as Homicide Squad investigates

by Angie Raphael
19th Jan 2021 8:05 PM

The Homicide Squad is investigating the "suspicious" death of a man who was found at a home in Perth's southeast after firefighters were called to a blaze.

Firefighters were responding to a house fire on Jannali Way in Armadale about 7.30am on Tuesday when they requested police assistance.

"A man was located inside the residence deceased and his death is deemed to be suspicious," police said in a statement.

A man aged in his 30s, who knew the deceased man, is assisting police.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash camera vision between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

