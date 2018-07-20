Suspended Logan mayor arrested

SUSPENDED Logan mayor Luke Smith has been taken to Logan Central police station for questioning.

Mr Smith was arrested this morning.

Suspended Logan mayor Luke Smith.

A spokesman for the Crime and Corruption Commission said a statement would be released.

A spokesman for the Logan Central watch-house said Mr Smith was being held there for questioning.

Mr Smith is facing corruption and perjury allegations after he was charged by the CCC in May.

The corruption charge centres on an allegation he agreed to receive a boat from a donor in return for helping progress its development application.

He has been suspended since May, when new legislation was enacted forcing him to stand aside.

Smith had previously steadfastly refused to stand down and has previously vowed to defend the charges.

Police in Logan today declined to comment but said the matter was still under investigation and no charges had been laid.

The Crime and Corruption Commission have refused to comment, however, it is understood the matter is being handled by police, not the CCC.

Mr Smithâ€™s lawyer was seen leaving the police station earlier today. He rebuffed questions from The Courier-Mail.

It comes as Mr Smithâ€™s Windaroo home was listed for sale this week.