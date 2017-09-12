Suspended driver caught behind the wheel four times

A woman with a suspended licence has been caught driving four times.

A 21-YEAR-OLD Ballina woman has been refused bail after being caught driving suspended for the fourth time in 17 days.

Police will allege they saw the woman driving on the Bruxner Highway at Alphadale this morning.

The woman is currently on conditional bail for driving suspended on the August 26 and the September 1.

On the September 9 she was charged with driving while suspended, stating a false name and assaulting police.

She was charged today with driving while suspended and breach of bail, and will face Lismore Local Court today.