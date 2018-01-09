Suspended driver almost hits ambulance during police chase

A man has been arrested after a dangerous police chase in Lismore.

A MAN has been arrested after taking police on a dangerous chase through the Lismore CBD, almost hitting an ambulance as he reached speeds of 90km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Just after 5pm on Saturday, police said they saw a Toyota Corolla travelling west along Conway St.

The driver went through a roundabout at high speed, and almost hit an ambulance vehicle.

Police activated all warning devices, the vehicle then lost control as it exited the roundabout, nearly hitting the concrete median stripe and commenced travelling east back along Conway Street passing the police vehicle," the Richmond Local Area Command posted on Facebook this morning.

"The vehicle continued to accelerate harshly travelling in a northerly direction at an estimated speed of 90km/h in a built up 50km/h area."

A decision was made to end the pursuit because it was too dangerous for members of the public.

The Corolla was seen parked in Keen St and the accused was standing in front of the car.

As the man was being arrested, police noticed the front brake callipers were "emitting a large amount of smoke and was on fire".

"Police extinguished the flames with their extinguisher preventing the vehicle from catching alight," the Richmond LAC posted.

"Police searched the vehicle and located clear resealable plastic bag containing what appeared to be residue of methamphetamine."

The driver returned a positive reading after a breath test and checks revealed his licence has been suspended.

While in custody he allegedly said: "This is all the plan and I'll be out of here driving again, you won't stop me".

The man was charged with four offences and will appear before the Lismore Local Court on January 22.