Suspects on the run after armed robbery

Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
by David Alexander
23rd Aug 2019 3:13 PM
POLICE are hunting for two man believed to be have been involved in an armed robbery at a home north of Brisbane this morning.

Police said at 7.45am, two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, forced their way into a home on Seabiscuit Crescent, Kallangur.

The men demanded cash from a man before fleeing over a neighbouring fence and leaving the scene on two bicycles.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were in the house at the time were not physically injured during the robbery.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision from Seabiscuit Crescent or Whitehorse Road to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

