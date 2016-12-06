36°
Suspected service station thief arrested

Claudia Jambor
| 6th Dec 2016 5:30 AM

POLICE have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a Lismore service station and stealing more than $3000.

At 2am yesterday morning, the man, 41, was arrested while parked in a car on Cullen St, Nimbin where police seized cash, a large quantity of cigarettes and a small quantity of drugs from the vehicle.

Police will allege that the property found was stolen from the City Entrance BP in Lismore late last night.

He taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with break and enter and property related offences.

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Topics:  crime lismore police service station thief

