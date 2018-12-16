Menu
A suspected one-punch victim who was found critically injured outside a club on the weekend has died in hospital.
Health

Suspected one-punch victim dies in hospital

by Mark Morri and Jo Seymour
16th Dec 2018 12:52 PM
A SUSPECTED one-punch victim who was found critically injured outside a club on the weekend has died in hospital.

Ervin Gustowski, 58, was found hurt outside a club on Broadway St, Junee about 12.45am on Saturday.

The main street of Junee, in south-west NSW.
Paramedics treated him and transported him to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, but police were advised on Sunday morning that he had died.

Detectives from Riverina Police District and the Homicide Squad have formed Strike Force Freebairn to investigate the death.

They are calling for any witnesses who saw the incident, or who anyone with mobile phone or dashcam vision of the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au.

