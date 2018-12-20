Menu
Suspected drink-driver ploughs through pedestrians

by GERARD COCKBURN
20th Dec 2018 7:33 AM
A SUSPECTED drink-driver has left three pedestrians in hospital after the car he was driving mounted a curb outside the Gabba shortly after last night's Big Bash League clash, ending up in a shopfront window.

Emergency services were called to the incident Stanley St at Woolloongabba on Wednesday night at about 10pm, not long after thousands had left the Gabba following the BBL fixture between the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers.

The car clipped pedestrians before hitting a building at Woolloongabba. Picture: Twitter/TripleM
Police media told The Courier-Mail the vehicle mounted the curb and clipped three pedestrians before hitting the building.

Paramedics treated the patients for trauma and took two of them to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and one to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

All patients were last night in a stable condition.

Police are questioning the driver, who was also taken to hospital, to see if he was affected by drugs or alcohol.

Stanley St was completely closed following the incident, and reopened about 2am.

