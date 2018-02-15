Suspect your cat's trying to kill you? You need to read this

Want to learn how to telepathically communicate with animals?

DO YOU suspect your cat is trying to kill you? Do you think your dog knows he really is a good boy?

Well now you can find out in an Animal Communication Workshop coming near Byron Bay - all you need for this is a print-out of an animal you are close with.

The workshop will help you rediscover your innate telepathic communication skills, and develop your natural intuition and ability to communicate with other species.

During the weekend you will:

1. learn the principles and techniques of interspecies communication

2. learn how animals express themselves

3. learn how to receive and send messages effectively

Interspecies communication can facilitate a 'more harmonious and more effective' relationship.

The workshop is for everyone but it is suggested those who work with animals such as vets and wildlife conservationists would benefit from being able to perceive physical symptoms and behavioural issues.

The workshop will be led by Jacqueline Buckingham who has been communicating with animals and plants since she was three years old.

Jacqueline leads weekend and week-long interspecies communication workshops in Australia and the UK, communicating with a broad range of domesticated and wild animals from dogs, cats and horses, to geese, guinea fowl and rats, and elephants, desert lions, giraffe and hyaena.

At Tyagarah on March 2.

For accommodation enquiries or bookings, contact Dorset at dorsetcr@iinet.net.au

For questions about the event contact Jacqueline at jbuckingham3@gmail.com