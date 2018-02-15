Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Suspect your cat's trying to kill you? You need to read this

Want to learn how to telepathically communicate with animals?
Want to learn how to telepathically communicate with animals?
JASMINE BURKE
by

DO YOU suspect your cat is trying to kill you? Do you think your dog knows he really is a good boy?

Well now you can find out in an Animal Communication Workshop coming near Byron Bay - all you need for this is a print-out of an animal you are close with.

The workshop will help you rediscover your innate telepathic communication skills, and develop your natural intuition and ability to communicate with other species.

During the weekend you will:

1. learn the principles and techniques of interspecies communication

2. learn how animals express themselves

3. learn how to receive and send messages effectively

Interspecies communication can facilitate a 'more harmonious and more effective' relationship.

The workshop is for everyone but it is suggested those who work with animals such as vets and wildlife conservationists would benefit from being able to perceive physical symptoms and behavioural issues.

The workshop will be led by Jacqueline Buckingham who has been communicating with animals and plants since she was three years old.

Jacqueline leads weekend and week-long interspecies communication workshops in Australia and the UK, communicating with a broad range of domesticated and wild animals from dogs, cats and horses, to geese, guinea fowl and rats, and elephants, desert lions, giraffe and hyaena.

At Tyagarah on March 2.

For accommodation enquiries or bookings, contact Dorset at dorsetcr@iinet.net.au

For questions about the event contact Jacqueline at jbuckingham3@gmail.com

Topics:  animal communication workshop byron bay northern rivers pets pet whisperer

Lismore Northern Star
Eye gouged, man bitten for a mobile phone

Eye gouged, man bitten for a mobile phone

A MAN has endured a viscious assault outside a pizza store.

No one is 'perfect': Local nats break silence on Barnaby

WAITING: SDRC say they're still awaiting advice from Barnaby Joyce's staff regarding funding which is set to be transferred from their control.

The issue had 'dominated conversation in Canberra'

Where clothes are optional ... and where they're not

Nude Beach at Tyagarah offs Grays Lane.

Act inappropriately, you will attract the atttention of police

$4.5m pitch to lure baseball headquarters

HOME RUN: If projected funding gets a government green-light then Lismore will be national sporting hub and home to Baseball Australia.

Australia's national baseball HQ may move to Lismore

Local Partners