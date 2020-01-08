Menu
News

Suspect charged with street robbery on elderly man

Matt Deans
by
8th Jan 2020 6:30 PM
A MAN will face court on Thursday after he was arrested over the alleged assault and robbery of an elderly man.

Police said an 83-year-old man was walking in a southerly direction on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour, when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by a man on Friday, August 9 about 10.20am.

It is alleged the man took his wallet and ran away across Hogbin Drive into a bush track.

The 83-year-old man suffered bruising and cuts to his arm, hand, and nose, as a result of the incident.

A report was made to Coffs Clarence Police and officers investigated.

On Wednesday about 12.40pm detectives arrested a 19-year-old man in Tabulam.

He was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with robbery.

The man was refused bail to appear at Casino Local Court on Thursday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

