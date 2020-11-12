Sushi restaurant at Ballina reveals plans for major revamp

Architect's drawings of the planned revamp of Sushi Kuni at Ballina Central.

Architect's drawings of the planned revamp of Sushi Kuni at Ballina Central.

SEEING a "closed for renovations" sign on your favourite restaurant ‒ especially at lunch time ‒ can be heartbreaking.

But for lovers of Ballina's Sushi Kuni, it's going to lead to something much better.

Owner of the sushi restaurant, Sujun Cho, has lodged plans with Ballina Shire Council for a major expansion of the premises.

It is expected to cost around $440,000 and would almost double the size of the existing restaurant because Sushi Kuni would take over the next door tenancy at Ballina Central.

According to documents lodged with the council, the works require a change of use to be approved for the neighbouring tenancy.

The internal fit-out works are also being assessed by council staff.

Sushi Kuni at Ballina Central is closed for major renovations.

If approved, Sushi Kuni would be able to seat 110 people.

It would be open Monday to Sunday from 11am until 8pm.

The news is sure to please sushi lovers in Ballina, after concerns were raised on a local Facebook group that the restaurant may not reopen.

Along with an expanded Sushi Kuni, a drive-through Zarraffa's coffee shop is expected to open at Ballina central in the near future.

It comes as Taco Bell recently opened its doors nearby, in the old Red Rooster location on the corner of Kerr St and Fox Sts.