SURVIVORS: Heritage stores fight back against coronavirus

SURVIVING THE CRISIS: Debbie Carter (left) and Sam Miles from Ballina's Wallaces fashion retailer in Ballina, which has survived many crises since opening in town in 1921.

WHILE this year has seen the loss of many beloved businesses on the Northern Rivers, some of our oldest retailers have managed to keep their doors open amid the coronavirus.

These survivors continue serving their valued customers within the confines of current social-distancing laws.

Wallaces has been dressing Ballina locals for nearly a century, first setting up shop in 1921. The original clothing store dates back to the 1860s, when it was first established by Thomas Wallace in Wauchope, NSW.

Four generations later, Wallaces in River St is now managed by Thomas' great-granddaughter Debbie Carter, alongside store manager Sam Miles, who continue to put a smile on customers faces amid bleak times.

Tables in front of the counter ensure that transactions are kept at a distance and serve to hold bottles of hand sanitiser and safety reminders for the customers.

The store is doing deliveries and taking payment over the phone in a bid to keep the doors open.

With the family brand having existed for more than 150 years, the coronavirus pandemic is hardly the first challenge (or pandemic) the store and its owners have faced.

"We've seen the Depression, we've seen the world wars, the Spanish flu, and we've survived all that. But what's ahead of us, we don't know. It's a life or death situation out there and we're going to try to survive it," said Ms Carter.

"A lot of businesses closed down during the Great Depression, but we didn't. It's going to take that same resilience to survive this."

LONG HISTORY: Wallaces in Ballina has a long history in town. Pictured are William Webb Wallace (916-1991) and Thomas Jordan Wallace (1910-1975).

Due to the nationwide closure of gyms, residents have been turning to Darryl Pursey at Harris Cycle Co. in Lismore to supply them with bikes.

"We've had a pretty good run on bike sales. People can't go to the gym so they're coming to us," said Mr Pursey.

Harris Cycle Co. is one of the oldest bike shops in Australia, dating back to 1918.

Like Wallaces, this bike shop has witnessed history in the making and lived to tell the tale.

"The shops have been through the Depression and World War II, so if it can make it through that …," said Mr Pursey.

"We've reduced trading hours and limited the number of people in the store, but we've been quite lucky."

George Gooley's Menswear has been operating in Lismore since the 1950s and currently remains open to prospective shoppers, with some important protective measures.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, some stores have closed their doors, including Lismore businesses the Mecca cafe which has been operating for 88 years, the Tahiti Hut, which has been open for 43 years and a newer business, PowerMax which was due to celebrate its 13th birthday.