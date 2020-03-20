SURVIVING COVID-19: What local businesses are doing

KEEP up-to-date with how COVID-19 affects you on the Northern Rivers here.

Supernatural Cellars, Byron Bay

Supernatural in Bay Lane, Byron Bay have announced their closure for the time being in the wake of COVID-19.

While there stores are closed, the owner will be doing wine deliveries from their extensive list of natural wine.

See their social media for more.

MORE than 350 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in NSW as of 8pm last night.

Last night an 81-year-old woman with COVID-19 passed away, bringing a total of 6 deaths in NSW.

This person had close contact with another confirmed case linked to Ryde Hospital.

There has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at St Columba Anglican School in Port Macquarie in a 14-year-old girl. That school is closed today to allow further risk assessment and identification of close contacts.

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a resident of Dorothy Henderson Lodge. The resident is a 73-year-old woman. Further investigations are underway with continued intense infection control practices.

Of the confirmed cases, 6 people are currently in our Intensive Care Units. The majority of cases have mild disease and are in isolation at home.

Flight details of confirmed cases:

- Qantas flight QF434 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 13 March 2020.

Close contacts were in rows 1-4

- Qantas flight QF12 from Los Angeles to Sydney arriving 15 March 2020.

Close contacts were in rows 25-29

- Malaysian Airlines Flight MH0141 from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, arriving 14 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1-3

- Emirates Flight EK413, Codeshare QF8765 from Christchurch to Sydney, arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 7-11

- Etihad Airways flight EY450 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 19-23