Survey key to solving highway blackspots

The new intersection which forbids drivers from turning right between 3-6pm after numerous accidents at the site. Northern Star

A SURVEY about blackspots on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville has revealed many favour the installation of a roundabouts or interchanges.

In September, Ballina MP Tamara Smith sent out a survey to more than 4500 households in and around Alstonville and Wollongbar about the Ballina Road and Sneaths Road intersections with the Bruxner Highway.

More than 1000 surveys were returned and the majority of respondents felt unsafe or very unsafe at both intersections.

For the Sneaths Road intersection with the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar, 39 per cent of respondents favoured a roundabout, 29 per cent wanted an overpass/underpass interchange and 16 per cent wanted traffic lights, while 16 per cent favoured other options such as a speed limit reduction to 60km, speed cameras and for motorists to simply take care and drive to the conditions.

For the Ballina Road intersection with the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville, 32 per cent of respondents want a full overpass/underpass interchange, about the same amount (33 per cent) want a roundabout and 20 per cent want traffic lights. 15 per cent suggested other solutions such as traffic speed cameras, lowering the speed limit to 60km in the area.