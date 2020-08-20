SURVEY: How is the border closure affecting you?

YOUR OPINION WANTED: Lismore Council want to hear from you about how the closure of the NSW and Queensland border is impacting on the community through an online survey.

AMID confusion regarding attending medical appointments, who is classified an essential worker or the need to quarantine following the closure of the NSW and Queensland border, one Northern Rivers council wants to hear from you.

Lismore City Council announced it is conducting a survey to determine the impact the closure is having on our community.

Deputy Mayor Darlene Cook urged residents and local businesses to participate in the survey, which can be found at http://yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au

"Anecdotally, the closure is having a severe impact on many members of our community," she said.

"We have all seen media reports about people with medical conditions being turned away from the border and others not being able to get to their place of work or visit family."

Ms Cook said it is important that state and federal leaders understand the impact this border closure is having on our community.

"The results of the survey will be forwarded to our State and Federal Government Members of parliament so that they can make representations on the community's behalf," Ms Cook said.

""It only takes a few minutes to fill in the survey at http://yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au"

The survey is now open and closes on Friday, September 4.