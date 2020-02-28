Surprising result in ute tug of war

A tug of war between a gas guzzling Ford ute and a scale model of Tesla's Cybertruck has yielded a surprising result.

The 1:2 Cybertruck scale model is the work of YouTuber James Hobson, better known as "the Hacksmith".

Mr Hobson and his team at Hacksmith Industries use their engineering skills to take fictional ideas from pop culture and make real working prototypes of them.

While the Cybertruck isn't exactly fictional - Tesla founder Elon Musk has been seen driving it around LA and the company does plan to sell it one day - it's not available yet.

So the Hacksmith team created a 1:2 scale model and put it to the test.

A new video from the team shows the results of the experiment.

"We spent the past month building our very own Cybertruck, with one major difference - we built it half-scale," Mr Hobson said in the latest video.

He doesn't divulge how much the team actually spent, but said the project "cost us a lot of time, blood, sweat and tears".

A trip to the drive-through shows the truck doesn’t even reach the window. Picture: Hacksmith Industries

The team produced its own version of the Cybertruck's widely mocked unveiling, but unlike during the official Tesla event, the windows on the Hacksmith scale model didn't crack when hit with a steel ball (though maybe they just didn't throw it hard enough).

It also has the same tri-motor configuration as the larger Cybertruck.

It didn’t have the same pizzazz as Tesla’s event but at least the Hacksmith Cybertruck stood up to the abuse. Picture: Hacksmith Industries



The video shows the tiny truck drifting around a car park and going through a drive-through, but the real tests show off the truck's capabilities.

One big advantage of electric motors is that they have "instant torque" because they run on electrical currency rather than carefully timed explosions of petrol or diesel.

This makes them great at towing things, and the scale Cybertruck is no exception.

To put it to the test, the team hooked the truck up to a number of different vehicles for a game of tug of war.

The 2016 Chevy Spark (sold in Australia as the Holden Barina Spark) posed no challenge for the Cybertruck, in fact it even lost a towhook in the process as it was ripped off by the much smaller truck.

A Polaris RZR off-roader also didn't prove a challenge, even in all-wheel-drive-mode.

But the highlight of the video is a showdown between the tiny truck and America's most popular ute, the Ford F-150.

The tiny Cybertruck managed to stand up to the bigger F-150 once it had been beefed up a little.

Connected to each other's towbars, the 2.1-tonne truck and its 5.4 litre V8 engine looked like it was going to wipe the floor with the scale model Cybertruck that was half its height, width and length.

It did, but Mr Hobson qualified that it wasn't really a fair fight since the F-150 weighs about five times as much, and "that's just basic physics".

But when the tray of the scale model Cybertruck was loaded up to make it around 680kg heavier, the results were different.

The F-150 squealed in protest as it was dragged away by the tiny electric truck. Picture: Hacksmith Industries

While still being only around half the weight of the F-150, the half-scale Cybertruck began dragging it away as the Ford truck's rear tyres sent up a cloud of smoke.

"Half-scale Cybertruck, 50 per cent more torque than an F-150," Mr Hobson proclaims victoriously at the end of the video. "Elon let us know when you're calling."