A surprising number of veterans are ending up homeless

GOODFELLAS: Lismore Men & Community Shed president George Sparnon and shed co-ordinator Ian Bottrell are thrilled to have completed a caravan for veterans who needs a place to stay. Marc Stapelberg

THEY served their country but for some returned soldiers, civilian life has not treated them well.

Many failed to adjust to life outside the service and sadly for some, it was all to easy to slip through society's safety nets and end up homeless.

But now a compassionate initiative from the Lismore Men's Shed is offering veterans a home through their project which has seen them refurbish the first of a number of caravans into veteran accommodation.

On Thursday morning the first caravan named Hope, which comprises two accommodation units, was officially handed over to Air Force Association Ballina advocate, Jennifer Noble by shed president George Sparnon.

Ms Noble said her organisation was extremely grateful and once a place to park the van has been confirmed, it would immediately house two veterans.

"I am totally impressed with the work they have done and the compassion they have shown with their work over many many weeks to make this caravan ready," she said.

""We have pages and pages of names of people, veterans who are men and women and their families, who need accommodation."

Mr Sparnon said all the members put "a darned lot of work into the project."

Shed coordinator Ian Bottrell, said the $1000 it took to fix up the caravan mostly came from members pockets.

"We desperately need funding," he said.

"We need to start work on a second caravan and have this transformed by Christmas."

National candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtain praised the volunteers and promised to try and find them a place to park the caravans.

"When wonderful community members put their heads, hands and hearts together they come up with great solutions."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said people don't realise how many of our veterans are sleeping rough.

"There are far too many in our community and unfortunately they seem to slip through the cracks," he said.

"I'm proud the Lismore Men's and Community Shed teamed up with the Veterans Association to do something about it."

On Saturday morning the men will hold a trash and treasure market at the show-grounds to raise funds towards the next caravan refurbishment.