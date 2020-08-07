Surprising new trend people are trying

Move over, sourdough - there's a new lockdown trend in town.

As we mark six months since the coronavirus pandemic kicked off it's safe to say we've spent the days at home getting creative.

First there was banana bread, then there was actual bread and now it's pretty much a free-for-all, because can you really say you've been in lockdown unless you've posted a photo of your cooking masterpiece on Instagram?

The newest (and definitely most satisfying) trend is churning your own butter, with people taking to TikTok to share videos.

Making your own butter at home takes just 15 minutes and some elbow grease, according to one devotee. Picture: TikTok.

Yes, we know you can buy butter literally everywhere and it's literally located right next to the cream which you need to buy to make it.

But there's something so soothing about the thought of making your own homemade butter the same way your grandparents or great-grandparents might have done back in the day:

NSW woman Maddy @tisregi's video of her churning butter has been viewed 10,000 times on TikTok.

All you need is "heavy cream" and "fifteen minutes of elbow grease" using a jar churner, she explained in the comments.

"Ahh I love that!! I used to churn butter with my grandma!!" one person commented, while another added: "I keep telling everyone I wanna do this and they say I'm crazy omg."

Another video posted by US home chef @saynacho showing him making butter using electric beaters has been viewed more than three million times.

"I had no idea it was that easy," one person wrote, while another added: "I just made this!!! It's soooooo good!!! I added garlic and salt to mine!"

Another video showed how to make butter using electric beaters.

Others pointed you could make butter by shaking cream in a jar, but you would probably want seriously strong wrists to attempt that.

"I find it's much faster to pour the cream in an empty jam jar and shake it," one person wrote on TikTok.

"Also the butter will be already in one clump and not many tiny pieces."

HOW TO MAKE BUTTER AT HOME

A quick Google search will returns hundreds of different homemade butter recipes with slight variations on the basics, which is to whip cream until it churns into butter.

Want to give it a try? Here's a recipe from taste.com.au on how to make your own butter:

1. Add desired amount of pouring cream to a glass bowl. Use an electric hand mixer to beat until the cream splits into solid butter and buttermilk.

2. Put a mesh strainer over a glass bowl and cover with a muslin cloth. Pour the butter into the strainer, letting the buttermilk drain through the muslin cloth.

3. Gather the muslin cloth containing the solid butter and squeeze any excess buttermilk into the glass bowl.

4. Wash: fill another glass bowl with cold water and ice. Remove the butter from the muslin cloth and place in the bowl.

5. Squeeze the solid butter repeatedly to remove as much excess buttermilk as possible.

6. Condense the solid butter into a ball and take it out of the water.

7. Shape the butter into a square or rectangle and wrap in baking paper.

8. Store in the fridge until ready for use.

Originally published as Surprising new trend people are trying