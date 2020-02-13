Surprising names on Bluesfest line up announcement

Brisbane singer Dami Im in studio glammed up for Dancing With The Stars. Pic Peter Wallis

DANCING With the Stars contestant, and Eurovision Australia representative and X Factor Australia winner Dami Im has been confirmed for Bluesfest 2020.

Im joins Guy Sebastian in the pop stars and talent TV show winners to be included in the Bluesfest line up for this year.

Brisbane resident Dami Im is a virtuoso on piano.

She was born in Seoul in 1988 to Lee Hae-yun, a trained opera singer, and Im Dong-eal.

The singer-songwriter first came to prominence when she won the 2013 version of The X Factor.

Her self-titled debut album and single Alive both debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts.

Since then, she has released three studio albums and performed all over the world.

In 2016, Im earned the highest score ever achieved by an Australian entry at Eurovision Song Contest, and her single Sound of Silence charted globally.

Her new single, Marching On, was released this month.

Leesa Gentz and Julz Parker are the Hussy Hicks. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

Also included in the line up announcement were Northern Rivers duo Hussy Hicks, guitar maestro Harts perfomirng Jimi Hendrix songs, NT singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara, Dutch-New Zealand trio My Baby, and, in a surprise move, funk band here Comes the Mummies, a group that play music dressed as mummies who play songs about very delicate topics.

Australian artists Troy Cassar-Daley, The Waifs, Blues band Chain and Ash Grunwald, plus musicians Lenny Kravitz, Crowded House, Yola, Patti Smith and Dave Matthews Band, George Benson, Xavier Rudd, Brandi Carlile, The Cat Empire have previously been announced.

• Bluesfest Byron Bay will be held at Tyagarah Nature Reserve from April 9 to 14, 2020. Visit bluesfest.com.au for details.