Surprising effect of hitting 'delete'

AS REGULAR readers of this column would be aware, I am not a fan of the New Year's Resolution (NYR).

After finding out several years ago that this date, January 8, traditionally sees an influx of people to hospital emergency departments - following a NYR to increase their fitness levels by jogging straight into a heart attack - I made a NYR to not make any more NYRs.

By definition, a NYR is something we make to improve ourselves, be it eating healthier food, decreasing alcohol consumption, losing weight, growing more hair, spending more time with the family and less at the office ... or whatever floats your boat (or makes you feel better about your pitiful self, really).

I did make a resolution many years ago (but not on New Year's Eve) to be kinder to myself, to be accepting of the fact that I am not, and never will be, perfect.

To accept that I am slightly overweight, not as fit as I would like to be, and will never have a fling with Ryan Gosling's perfect abs. Sob.

I have, however, recently arrived at a decision to follow a course of action that may not make me a better person, but will have a pleasant effect nonetheless.

That decision is to severely reduce the number of junk emails that land in my inbox daily.

I'm not talking about spam, offering to sell me goods ranging from medications designed to deliver me from erectile dysfunction and male pattern baldness (really?) to pornography, dodgy gadgets and opportunities to lose money.

No, I'm talking about regular newsletters from companies I do business with that spruik their services, offer me things I don't want or need, and generally waste hours of my time scrolling through the list just to delete - let alone actually read - the wretched things.

Health insurance, frequent flyer clubs, travel sites, appliance stores - you name it. I've been hitting the "unsubscribe” button as fast as I can for the past three months and it's having a noticeable effect.

I'm also spending less money, which is a not insignificant bonus.

Along the way I've also stopped responding to email requests for a review of services rendered, goods bought, meals eaten, and just about every other task that fills an ordinary day.

I don't want to tell Australia Post about my experience with a parcel delivery, or rate a visit to a computer rental firm's website.

If you want my opinion, hire me as a consultant.

Otherwise, I won't be wasting any more time as an unpaid market researcher.

Come to think of it, while I didn't set out to become a better person by making these small changes, maybe I have anyway.

I certainly have more time to do things I enjoy.