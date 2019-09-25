Surprises on Kyogle Show Program
Every adult has a story about when they were a kid at the country show etched in their memory.
It could be getting a sticky face from the fairy floss. Maybe they won a prize for show jumping or having the best heifer. Maybe they grew a giant cabbage.
In its 110th year, Kyogle Show is one of the oldest, largest and most popular events in Kyogle and this year will create more memories.
There are significant changes to this year's show program..
The feature event for Friday night is the Show Novice Campdraft final under lights.
For the first time ever, Kyogle Show will have a Monster Truck Display as well as their well-loved Demolition Derby competition on Saturday night.
A firework display sponsored by PRD Nationwide will ignite the night sky.
This year there is a free childrern's tent with entertainment from The Fauna Fetchers with their interactive, educational wildlife shows throughout Saturday.
Last year, the crowds loved watching Australia's working dogs in the ring so Robert Johnston from Tatham is back for the Working Dog Demonstration.
During the day is the popular wood chop and fence ripping competitions, a full program for cattle and horses and the Championship Dog Show.
The pavilions will be bursting with craft, school work, flowers, vegetables and many more exhibits.
Sideshow Alley with rides and attractions, Dagwood dogs, fairy floss, hot jam donuts and much more will run all-day Friday and Saturday.
SHOW ENTRY
Admission
ADULTS: $10.00
PENSIONERS: $5.00
CHILDREN: FREE (under 12)
CHILDREN: $5 (over 12)
More info and times at http://kyogleshow.com/
SHOW PROGRAM
Friday Program from 7:30am
Australian Stockhorse LED & Ridden Classes
LED Classes
Ridden Western Performance Classes
Champion Dog Show - All day
Bush Pony Sporting Events
Showman's Guild - All day
Jack Murray Memorial Stockhorse Challenge
Junior Stockhorse Challenge
Pavilions Open from 12pm
4CYTE Novice Campdraft - final under lights Friday evening
Saturday Program from 8am
Cattle Program
Miniature Horse Program
LED Classes
Ridden Classes
Heavy Horse Classes
Champion Dog Show - All day
Poultry Program
KIDS TENT
Fauna Fetchers - All day
Face Painting - All day
Colouring - All day
Showman's Guild - All day
Rural Youth Nursey - All day
Pavilions Open
Official Opening Of The Show & Grand Parade 2pm
Working Dog Demonstration
Wood Chop
Fence Post Ripping
Monster Truck Display
Demolition Derby
Fireworks