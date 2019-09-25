Surprises on Kyogle Show Program

KYOGLE SHOW: Daniel Pryor, 10, is making sure the future of the Australian cattle industry was in good hands.

Every adult has a story about when they were a kid at the country show etched in their memory.

It could be getting a sticky face from the fairy floss. Maybe they won a prize for show jumping or having the best heifer. Maybe they grew a giant cabbage.

In its 110th year, Kyogle Show is one of the oldest, largest and most popular events in Kyogle and this year will create more memories.

There are significant changes to this year's show program..

The feature event for Friday night is the Show Novice Campdraft final under lights.

For the first time ever, Kyogle Show will have a Monster Truck Display as well as their well-loved Demolition Derby competition on Saturday night.

A firework display sponsored by PRD Nationwide will ignite the night sky.

This year there is a free childrern's tent with entertainment from The Fauna Fetchers with their interactive, educational wildlife shows throughout Saturday.

Last year, the crowds loved watching Australia's working dogs in the ring so Robert Johnston from Tatham is back for the Working Dog Demonstration.

During the day is the popular wood chop and fence ripping competitions, a full program for cattle and horses and the Championship Dog Show.

The pavilions will be bursting with craft, school work, flowers, vegetables and many more exhibits.

Sideshow Alley with rides and attractions, Dagwood dogs, fairy floss, hot jam donuts and much more will run all-day Friday and Saturday.

SHOW ENTRY

Admission

ADULTS: $10.00

PENSIONERS: $5.00

CHILDREN: FREE (under 12)

CHILDREN: $5 (over 12)

More info and times at http://kyogleshow.com/

SHOW PROGRAM

Friday Program from 7:30am

Australian Stockhorse LED & Ridden Classes

LED Classes

Ridden Western Performance Classes

Champion Dog Show - All day

Bush Pony Sporting Events

Showman's Guild - All day

Jack Murray Memorial Stockhorse Challenge

Junior Stockhorse Challenge

Pavilions Open from 12pm

4CYTE Novice Campdraft - final under lights Friday evening

Saturday Program from 8am

Cattle Program

Miniature Horse Program

LED Classes

Ridden Classes

Heavy Horse Classes

Champion Dog Show - All day

Poultry Program

KIDS TENT

Fauna Fetchers - All day

Face Painting - All day

Colouring - All day

Showman's Guild - All day

Rural Youth Nursey - All day

Pavilions Open

Official Opening Of The Show & Grand Parade 2pm

Working Dog Demonstration

Wood Chop

Fence Post Ripping

Monster Truck Display

Demolition Derby

Fireworks