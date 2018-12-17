Surprise victory for Lismore at riverside festival

WINNING COUNCIL: Getting ready for the Council Challenge Race at Woodburn Riverside Festival between Richmond Valley and Lismore City Council.

WINNING COUNCIL: Getting ready for the Council Challenge Race at Woodburn Riverside Festival between Richmond Valley and Lismore City Council. Amber Gibson

FOR THE past seven years Woodburn's Riverside Festivals has held the annual Council Challenge Race, a river competition between members of the Richmond Valley Council and Lismore City Council for the title of who owns the river.

On Saturday, long standing winner Richmond Valley Council was defeated.

Event co-ordinator Pam Bellingham said the two council teams of four people completed a secret water challenge that usually involved kayaking as well as a land challenge.

Richmond Valley Council has won every year since 2011.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Lismore is going to go all out this year,” Ms Bellingham said.

The race consisted of a kayak race to rescue an inflatable cow, building the quickest cardboard barn and sculling a bottle of milk.

Woodburn's annual festival usually takes place in October and draws a crowd of 2000 -3000 people but was cancelled this year due to heavy rain and was combined with last weekend's Carols by Candlelight celebration.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said it was great day to acknowledge the beautiful river bank and the last year before a multimillion-dollar revamp of the bank.

"They will be fixing up the whole foreshore here in Woodburn as part of the redevelopment with the Pacific Highway and it's going to be a really nice spot for people to stop and spend some time,” Cr Smith said.

The development will invest over two million to build a beach, boardwalk, community building, toilet, visitors centre and adventure playground