Eureka Public School kindy class 2020
Eureka Public School kindy class 2020
My First Year

SURPRISE: My First Year photos to be published online today

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
FOR the first time in its long history, the most popular photos of the year will appear online today before the My First Year feature in print on Wednesday.

If you can't wait to see your Preps in My First Year, which is free with your Northern Star on Wednesday, visit the Northern Star website this morning because we'll be uploading all the pics for you to enjoy.

From across the Northern Rivers we've got all the Preps of 2020 covered - their first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

You can cherish this milestone forever with your own copy of My First Year 2020. A special keepsake published in-paper, featuring prep class photos from across our region.

The print run is done, and you can get this special collection of the cutest kids in town free on Wednesday, so if you haven't reserved your copy at your favourite stockist, now's the time to do it because it will sell out at some locations due to huge demand.

Schools and teachers worked extremely hard to ensure their kindy kids made the feature, and their hard work has paid off with more than 130 pictures of the most adorable kids.

My First Year is a commitment that the Northern Star takes very seriously, because we know how much the Northern Rivers loves its kids.

Don't miss out.

Lismore Northern Star

