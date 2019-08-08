Surprise lane way mural days away from completion

Newcastle artists Tom Henderson and Brett Piva are painting a mural in a lane way off Barker St in Casino.

Newcastle artists Tom Henderson and Brett Piva are painting a mural in a lane way off Barker St in Casino. Susanna Freymark

TWO men from Newcastle are busy spray painting bright colours on the wall of a lane way off Barker St in Casino.

The Simpson Pde mural will be completed by the end of the week and while designer Brett Piva wouldn't reveal what he is painting, the end result would be based on lettering and signs that were originally on the buildings, he said.

Working with Tom Henderson, Mr Piva knows all about fonts.

"I was a sign writer since I was 18 in Griffith and studied design,” he said.

He started his own company called Pocket Design, and particularly likes working on large scale murals.

Richmond Valley Council said the total project cost for the mural was $20,000 and included concept design, layout and application, supplies and materials, and accommodation and travel for the two artists.

"The murals will not only revitalise the Casino CBD for residents, but will hopefully boost visitor numbers,” a council representative said.

As the artists work away on the mural, people passing by are watching.

"Everyone is very curious,” Mr Piva said.

See the completed mural in Simpson Pde, off Barker St, next to Kibbles bakery in Casino on Friday.