Surprise honour for Ballina funeral, marriage celebrant

BALLINA'S Phil Chapman was genuinely "shocked” to learn he had been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

His OAM acknowledged his many years of community service in Ballina Shire, including his professional roles as both a funeral and marriage celebrant.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I am passionate about Australia and about the people who live here,” he said.

"I am surprised but also very honoured and proud to accept this award.

"Having said that, I am sure the award will not change me as I regard myself as a very ordinary person.”

Youth has been a particular focus of his community work.

Mr Chapman was involved with the now-defunct Ballina RSL Youth Club from 1983-2013, serving as president for most of that time, and being awarded life membership in 2002.

He also annually judges the Ballina Lions Club Youth of the Year Quest.

"I believe that we should invest resources and time into the raising of children as they are certainly our future,” he said.

Mr Chapman has been a Legatee since 2003, volunteering to support the families of those who gave their lives or health in the service of the country, and he also has volunteered at St Francis Xavier's Catholic church for more than 40 years.

"Both these positions have given me the opportunity to visit many aged and frail in our community,” he said.

"I am always amazed by the faith, strength and attitudes of those I visit, many facing terminal illness.

"It is indeed a privilege to be taken into their confidence.”

Other roles Mr Chapman has had include: former board member of Ballina hospital, Justice of the Peace since 1975 and former member of the Ballina Shire Crime Prevention Committee.

He was awarded Ballina Shire Council's Local Hero Award at the 2019 Australia Day celebrations.

He thanked his wife of 46 years, Leone, and family for their support over the years.

"Without them, nothing would be possible,” he said.

