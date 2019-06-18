Surprise finding from rail corridor study

ON TRACK: This type of hybrid Bus is just one of the transport options that could use the rail corridor between Bangalow and Tyagarah.

THE rail corridor in the Byron Shire is in much better condition than originally thought, according to a $250,000 feasibility study commissioned by Byron Shire Council.

Mayor Simon Richardson is now keen to lobby the state government to get hybrid bus/rail carriages, or some other form of transport, back using the track between Bangalow and Tyagarah.

"We wanted to look see whether putting a multi-use corridor there as well as a rail trail was feasible and what the economic and social benefit of doing so would be,” Cr Richardson said.

Cr Richardson said previous estimated rehabilitation costs had been greatly exaggerated with the tracks still in good condition.

"I will be making the case that state government should put in a few million dollars to help make one of the options from the study happen as I see this as an economic and tourism game changer for the shire.

"I would hope that the state government will be as excited as we are at the prospect of reactivating the corridor.”

The study, carried out by Netherlands based company Arcadis, looked at the cost benefit ratio of various uses for the corridor ranging from a basic bike path, incorporating pedestrian use, bike use and mobility scooter for $11.5 million up to the use of Very Light Rail carriages at a cost of $67.4 million.

The front running option for Hi Rail, a small road bus with retractable rail wheels, came in at $31.4 million. The hybrid buses could leave the tracks at various points.

"This type of service could leave the tracks at various points to hook up with festival sites and the Billinudgel stop could provide transport options for Ocean Shores,” Cr Richardson said.

"We now need to get all parties including state government and the John Holland Group together to begin clearing vegetation from the corridor.

The Arcadis Report looked at 31 sites along the section of the rail corridor located in the Byron Sire including 12 bridges, four tunnels and nine level crossings using physical and drone inspection.

The report will be up for discussion and noting at the June 27 meeting of the council.