'Surprise, emotional scars': Gympie priest on Pell verdict

THE child abuse guilty verdict against Cardinal George Pell is far from the end of the matter, new Gympie parish priest Adrian Farrelly said on Tuesday.

Father Farrelly said a tragic sense of disappointment always accompanied allegations and findings of child abuse.

The legal process was not necessarily over and, for the victims, "the scars just last and last," he said.

"You might think it's another instance of the problems that have plagued the church for many decades now.

"You'd have to talk to Catholics and other Australians to find their take on it.

"The verdict was guilty on a number of counts. Some of the comments I've read expressed surprise at the verdict.

"The Cardinal always protested his innocence, so I presume he will lodge an appeal (which will) examine the evidence.

"That process will continue.

"But a trial has been held, a judgement has been delivered and he's been found guilty.

"Whenever anyone is found guilty of abuse of a minor, it's always a tragedy.

"The complaints have been upheld, but when anyone has suffered abuse, it's always a tragedy for them, because the scars just last and last.

"That's where the survivors are in relation to a very senior church man.

"There's a feeling of sadness and disappointment.

"They have found him guilty ot betraying the moral stance he is required to take.

"If any of us don't live according to our beliefs and we do wrong, there is great sadness for the Catholic community and the broader community as well.

"It's one of the realities for people. We can try to minister to them as best we can, always bearing in mind that we do sin.

"That's always the starting point."

Father Farrelly said he recommended the thoughtful analysis of Father Frank Brennan, the well known ethics adviser, lawyer and Jesuit priest.

"He has a very keen mind and his analysis of the judgement is well worth a read.

"He has a very good ability to analyse it and help thgose of us who would not have the same grasp of the law that he has.

"All the processes take time and we just continue on ministering as best we can, trying to be as honest as we can," he said.