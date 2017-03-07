Surgeons call for ban of quad bikes for under 16s

Quad bikes are too dangerous for children under 16 according to College of Surgeons

THE latest death of a six-year old girl in country NSW has prompted the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) to urge the NSW Government to ban the use of quad bikes by children.

The young girl died after a crash on a quad bike being driven by another 13 year-old girl, taking the quad bike toll across Australia to 115 in the last seven years.

Since 2001 there have been 231 quad bik fatalities of which 35, or 15 per cent have been children under 14, according to RACS Trauma Committee Chair Dr John Crozier.

"Quad bikes and kids do not mix. We need effective controls to prevent these tragedies,” he said.

"These deaths can be prevented if restrictions are put in place that reflect the danger that these machines pose to young riders.

"In Massachussets for example, a ban on children under 14 years riding quad bikes nearly halted deaths, and halved the number of brain injuries in children.”

Despite having four wheels, quad bikes have a high centre of gravity and a narrow wheelbase, making them unstable.

"Most injuries and deaths involve the bike rolling onto the rider and this can occur at low speeds,” Dr Crozier said.

"Quad bikes are not toys; they leave very little room for rider error - a lack of judgement, a lack of skill, or even a lack of body mass and physical strength, can result in death or serious injury.”

Dr Crozier said this placed children at a distinct disadvantage when operating these vehicles, and this is something the NSW Coroner recognised when she recommended a ban on under 16s riding quads in 2015.

The Coroner also supported expert recommendations for an indepdent quad bike safety assessment program.

Statistics show that there is a strong correlation between the age and weight of a person injured in a quad bike accident and the severity of the injuries that they will sustain.

"Surgeons are often on the front lines of these horrific injuries and we see first-hand the damage caused by quad bikes,” Dr Crozier said.

"We must ensure that children are not exposed to death or serious injury by being given access to quad bikes.”