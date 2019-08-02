Surge towards soccer finals: Who will win premier division?

LOOKING SHARP: Lismore Thistles player Kurt Stephens, left, battles for possession against Goonellabah's Liam Kelly last weekend.

LISMORE Thistles have overcome late season injuries in a surge towards the semi-finals in Far North Coast premier division soccer.

Thistles are third on the ladder and play fourth-placed Richmond Rovers at John Ryan Field, East Lismore, tonight at 8pm.

A win would there have them well placed, with Byron Bay taking on South Lismore in a top-of-the-table clash at Byron Bay on Sunday.

Thistles are coming off a 2-0 win over Goonellabah and host Byron Bay in the final round of the competition.

"I was really happy with our performance on the weekend,” Thistles coach Darren Beardow said.

"We had a pretty depleted squad, and we had Mitchell Beardow and Isaac Essery come up from reserves and do the job for us.

"A few of the guys are coming back from injury now and we should have Matt Parrish for this one.

"Rovers have probably had the better of us this season but we'll be confident of coming away with a result.

"We scored a late equaliser last time we played them for a 2-all draw.

"It's a very tight competition this year and every game counts.”

Rovers will play fifth-placed Bangalow in a catch-up game on Tuesday night while Goonellabah host Alstonville in another catch-up game.

Byron Bay has improved in the second half of the season while Bangalow is starting to get players back on deck after its extended run in the FFA Cup.

"There is a pretty even spread of talent across the teams and it's what the competition needs,” Beardow said.

"The top four have all shown what they can do; Bangalow and Goonellabah are still a threat and Alstonville have had some good wins.

In other games tomorrow, Ballina plays Goonellabah at Saunders Oval, Ballina, and Bangalow takes on Alstonville at Jeff Schneider Field, Bangalow.

Both games start at 3pm.