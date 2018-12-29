Surge in shark sightings and temperatures keep patrols busy

NSW Surf lifesaving warns beach-goers to comply with directions after at least 10 reports of shark sightings on North Coast beaches since boxing day have closed beaches each day.

A SURGE in shark sightings has prompted Surf Life Saving NSW and the Department of Primary Industries to increase surveillance along the coast.

At least 10 shark sightings reported on the DPI's SharkSmart app have led to several local beach evacuations and closures since Boxing Day.

Surf Life Saving NSW duty officer Jimmy Keough said there had been an increase in shark sightings along the entire New South Wales coastline.

He confirmed the increase in sightings on the Far North Coast was due to extra surveillance and stable beach conditions, which included warmer offshore water temperatures and clearer water.

"It's because there are more eyes on the water, and as far as we know there isn't a change in the biology in the water,” Mr Keough said.

"We aren't seeing an increase in bait balls close to shore, either, which normally encourages sharks.

"The stable beach conditions are allowing the sharks to swim closer to shore. We are seeing a lot of the sightings in the morning when water conditions are far greater.”

He said increased beach surveillance included lifeguards and lifesavers, drone patrols and DPI area helicopter patrols.

"Extra contracted lifeguards will be patrolling beaches to help with all the beach closures,” he said.

"DPI have increased their helicopter patrols up and down the coast ... and have direct contact with surf lifesavers and guards on duty.

"We will see an increased temperature with the heatwave this weekend up and down the coast, and an influx of beachgoers, so all hands will be on deck. It's going to be a busy weekend.”

He said so far, swimmers and surfers had been complying with directions given during a beach evacuation.

"If anyone stays in the water it's at their own risk. We can't force them out of the water,” he said. "We are going to see good beach conditions up and down the coast continue, so people (should) take care and follow directions and only swim at patrolled beaches between the red and yellow flags.”

A DPI spokesman said the State Government was trialling an extensive array of shark mitigation technology this summer, with the latest technology in the air, on the water and on the ground to reduce the risk of shark attacks.

"Each day up to 35 SMART drumlines are deployed between Lennox Head and Evans Head, weather dependent,” the spokesman said. "Detection technologies are also in use, including aerial surveillance using helicopters and drones to observe sharks, and monitoring tagged sharks through our network of 21 satellite-linked listening stations.”