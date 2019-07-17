Surf's up for Nyxie as she wins on home break

WINNING GRIN: Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is chaired up the beach after winning the Under-16 girls division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

WINNING GRIN: Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is chaired up the beach after winning the Under-16 girls division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open. Ethan Smith

LENNOX Head surfer Nyxie Ryan won the Under-16 girls and finished runner up in the Pro Junior division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

The 16-year-old was aiming for back-to-back wins at home in the Pro Junior division but couldn't get the better of current Australian-Oceania junior rankings leader Molly Picklum.

Picklum surfed well over the duration of the final, posting two excellent scores, 8.77 and 8.17 and has now won five Pro Junior events this year.

Her two-wave 16.94 heat total (out of a possible 20) saw her get the edge over Ryan and cement her win.

"Every heat I win feels awesome and takes off some pressure,” Picklum said.

"All the heats are really difficult, but I think everyone's confidence begins to build as you keep moving through the event.”

Nyxie finished with a 16.17 and had the chance to snatch it in the final four minutes but couldn't find the right wave.

It was a rare home event for Nyxie who spends most days training with either coach Jenny Boggis or at the High Performance Centre at Casuarina.

"It is such a good feeling to have everyone down here supporting,” Nyxie said.

"I think the whole surfing community is here barracking for the locals and it really amps you up.”

Earlier, Nyxie finished with a combined wave total of 17.74 with Georgia Lorentson her closest rival with an 11.93 in the Under-16s division.

"She trains really hard, she's out there working every day,” her father Craig Ryan said.

"She started here at a club competition when she was nine and decided to stick with it.

"The next day she was back out there and she hasn't stopped since.

"Ideally she would like to make a career out of it but she's just having fun with it for now.

"Nyxie is in Year 10 so she's pretty focussed on school but surfing has been great for her.”