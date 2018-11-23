Surfs up for North Coast's disabled community

COWABUNGA: Volunteers are needed for the annual Disability Surfers Day will be held Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay on December 8.

EVERYONE should have the opportunity to experience the ocean in their life, no matter their disability or ability.

That's the message from the Disabled surfers Association who have put out the call for volunteers to help to run its annual Disability Surfers Day at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay next month.

President of the DSA far North Coast branch Steve Keefe said volunteers didn't need Surfing experience, qualifications or a specific skill set, just a positive outlook and a love for the water.

"The more volunteers the merrier,” Mr Keefe said.

"Other than helping with the water activities we need volunteers to helping participants sign in, running the free BBQ and assisting people to get from the sign on point to the beach and from the beach to the water.

"We average between 100 plus participants and volunteers per gathering.”

The far North Coast branch of DSA takes people with disabilities out for a safe surfing experiences since 2003, running monthly events between October and March from Kingscliff, Byron Bay, Evans Head, Yamba, and Minnie Waters.

Mr Kennedy said as a standard, DSA ran a ratio of six volunteers to one participant for a team in the water.

"It takes a minimum of six-to-one to do this with ease and dignity,” he said.

"That can be more, depending on the person.

"We have special amphibious wheelchairs available to cater for all disabilities.

"We have a safety protocol so we form a tunnel so that board and person is monitored all the way to the shore.”

He said people should get involved because it was "just good fun and it's a good cause”.

"From a volunteer point of view they are getting out and allowing people with a disability to experience something they may take for granted,” he said.

"We have organisations like House With no Steps who bring their guys down, professional carers bring their guys down, and mums and dad's bring their kids down.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the ocean, this allows people on the North Coast with a disability to have that opportunity in a safe and fun environment. The day is just about having fun, our motto is about smiles on dials and that's what it is all about.”

The DSA is in its 32nd year with 18 branches across Australia and New Zealand. The National President and Founder is Gary Blaschke.

Volunteers can join in on a fun filled morning on Saturday, December 8 at 9am for sign-on, a briefing for the days activities, and then a few hours in the water followed by a free BBQ lunch. Rash vests, sunscreen and water are also provided. Participants are welcome at 10am for sign-on.

For more information please contact Mr Keefe on 0417 812 414 or Diana Willis at dianasgarden@hotmail.com