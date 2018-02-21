Surf's up for Mal and the Longboarders

SURF'S UP: Australia's premier and coolest surf music band Mal and the Longboarders have reformed for a once-off gig at the 2018 Byron Bay Surf Festival markets at 3pm on Saturday February 24. L-R Peter, Mal, Soren, Gaz and Mark are ready to rock.

FOR 15 years, Australia's premier surf band Mal and the Longboarders delighted audiences at surfing events all over the country.

Now after a six-year break, the musicians who still enjoy getting together to paddle out at Wattegos, will be pumping out the grooves at the Byron Bay Festival of Surf on Saturday.

Mal and the Longboarders will on stage at the markets near the surf club between 3 and 4pm and there's no doubt, their stalwart fans will be joined by a new cohort of surf music lovers.

Lead guitarist Soren Carlbergg said he's stoked the band is getting back together.

And while they have all kept busy on other musical projects, Mr Carlbergg said band members Gaz Lovell (lead singer), Peter 'Junior' Webster (drums) and Mark 'Donno' Donovan (rhythm guitar) and Mal Walker (bass guitar), have had a marvellous time rehearsing and swapping memories of gigs played around the coast.

"At our rehearsal on Monday we felt it's all coming together quite nicely,” he said.

"Dave String who penned some of our lyrics was there, he came along to give us an appraisal of how we are sounding and reckoned we sounded better than ever!”

Mr Carlbergg said the audience can expect a lot of fun at their gig.

"We are like grommets ahead of this gig,” he said with a grin.

"We are all jumping out of our skin.”

Not only do Mal and the Longboarders comprise some of the most experienced and most respected musicians on the north coast, it's also one of the few surf band where all the members love to paddle out and catch a few glassy waves.

"We still have fun surfing together,” Mr Carlbergg said.

"Saturday's gig could be a resurgence, maybe we are testing the water.”

BBSF founder and creative director, James McMillan said having the Mal and the Longboarders play would be terrific.

"We're super stoked to Mal and the gang playing,” he said.

"They represent what we dig about surf culture.”