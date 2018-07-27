Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.
Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.
News

Surf community mourns a legend

by Greg Stolz
27th Jul 2018 11:06 AM

THE surfing community is mourning the death of a legend of the sport, Gold Coaster Wayne 'The Evergreen' Deane.

Deane, 66, a former world longboard champion and fearless big wave rider, passed away peacefully this morning after battling stomach cancer, friends said today.

A hugely respected 'waterman' and master surfboard shaper, Deane was one of the greats of Snapper Rocks Surfriders, a club that has produced world champions including his close mate Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Joel Parkinson and Stephanie Gilmore.

A carpenter by trade, Deane began surfing in 1960 and was part of the 'shortboard revolution' that turned the sport on its head in the mid 1960s.

His wife, Colleen, was also a champion longboarder and the couple's son Noa is an underground surf star.

editors picks gold coast joel parkinson surfing

Top Stories

    Child treated by paramedics after Lismore unit fire

    Child treated by paramedics after Lismore unit fire

    News FIREFIGHTERS believe an electrical fault sparked the blaze in the home's laundry.

    • 27th Jul 2018 11:55 AM
    AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    premium_icon AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    Environment Our snapper caught the exact moment a whale upstaged the Steve Irwin

    $700,000 Ballina dredging project may be delayed

    premium_icon $700,000 Ballina dredging project may be delayed

    Council News "State Government should carry huge part of the risk and the money"

    • 27th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    premium_icon Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    Soccer He opens up about the World Cup and his plans for the future

    Local Partners